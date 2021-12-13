NFL opening lines for Week 15: Packers named 7-point favorites at Ravens

The biggest storyline for the Packers-Ravens matchup this week will be the health of their quarterbacks. On Baltimore’s end, their quarterback Lamar Jackson left their game against the Browns this weekend for an ankle injury. While it’s difficult to tell how serious his sprained ankle is yet, it’s worth noting that he was carted off of the field for the injury.

Following the Packers’ win 45-30 win against the Bears, putting the Packers’ against the spread record at 11-2 for the season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the status of his toe. He stated, “It feels worse. I don’t know what kind of setback I had tonight, but we’ll look at it tomorrow. But definitely took a step back tonight.”

At the moment, DraftKings lists the Packers as seven-point favorites on the road against the Ravens, presumably because the sportsbook assumes that Jackson will not play and that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback. Huntley, a 2020 undrafted free agent, threw 38 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in a 24-22 loss to the Browns in relief for Jackson on Sunday. For his career, Huntley has now thrown 90 passes for 543 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Packers’ money line of -310 carries an implied probability that Green Bay will win the game 76 percent of the time. Jackson’s ankle could come as a big break for the Packers, who hold the second seed in the NFC at the moment with a tie-breaker over the 10-3 Buccaneers. They only trail the 10-2 Cardinals in the NFC, who they have a head-to-head tie-breaker over if it comes down to that.

