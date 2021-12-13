The Repack: Packers win, special teams loses

Matub joins Justis this week to talk about the Packers’ 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears. The anti-Drayton propaganda starts this week after head coach Matt LaFleur said he will “absolutely not” think about making a switch at special teams coordinator after a complete meltdown by the unit. Also: The Packers might be playing a backup quarterback next week!

