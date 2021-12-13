The Baltimore Ravens plan to play QB Lamar Jackson vs Packers

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the media today that quarterback Lamar Jackson is who they plan to start at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. This comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Jackson was carted off of the field in Cleveland for an ankle injury yesterday.

Harbaugh said that Lamar Jackson does not have a high ankle sprain. Harbaugh said that his plans for Sunday still include Lamar Jackson. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 13, 2021

With the assumption that Tyler Huntley would be starting the game against Green Bay, the initial opening line for the game opened with the Packers as seven-point favorites on the road. Since Harbaugh’s comments, DraftKings has dropped the line two points and the Ravens are now five-point underdogs.

If Jackson does play, it will mark it his first start against Green Bay in his NFL career. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 2-0 against the Ravens as a starter, with wins coming in 2013 and 2009. The Packers’ last matchup with Baltimore ended in a 23-0 Green Bay shutout with quarterback Brett Hundley making a start for the team under center.

Harbaugh also noted that Jackson avoided a high ankle sprain, meaning that Jackson’s injury is likely a low ankle sprain, which typically has a shorter recovery time. If nothing else, Jackson’s status and his participation in practice will be an important factor to monitor throughout the week.

Harbaugh confirmed that Huntley would be the starter in place of Jackson if Jackson can’t “go.” The 2020 undrafted free agent has only made one other start in his career, a 16-13 win against the Chicago Bears earlier this season when Jackson missed time due to an illness. For his NFL career, Huntley has thrown 90 passes for 543 yards, one touchdown and one interception.