With their 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers improved their record to 10-3 in the 2021 season. In doing so, they ensured that they would finish week 14 in a position no worse than second place in the NFC, but Monday Night Football will decide if they make their way up a spot to reclaim the top seed.

That is because the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals take the field tonight, playing against the closest team to them in the NFC West division: the 8-4 Los Angeles Rams. The Rams dropped a game at Lambeau Field two weeks ago, but rebounded for a dominating victory over the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Now they take aim at the Cardinals, hoping to pull back to within a game in the West and earn a split of the season series between the two teams. Arizona won the teams’ first meeting this season at the LA Coliseum by a 37-20 margin.

Things got tougher for the Rams today, however, as one of their most important players and another key starter landed on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee will both be inactive for tonight’s game, as they were two of a slew of positive tests on Monday across the league.

Can the Rams overcome those sudden absences and help the Packers out? Or will Arizona keep on their winning ways? Join us tonight to find out.

WHO?

Los Angeles Rams (8-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

WHERE?

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

WHEN?

Monday, December 13, 2021

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Main broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio Broadcast

National: Westwood One Sports