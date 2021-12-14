NFC North Rundown: Packers separate from Bears in second half, inch closer to divisional crown

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers may own the NFC North as soon as next week.
With the Packers’ win over their rivals on Sunday Night Football, Green Bay moved to 10-3 and in full control of the division. In fact, with a Green Bay win next weekend or a Minnesota loss, the Packers will be NFC North champions for the third consecutive year. While it would take a miracle for the Vikings to gain the necessary ground to clinch the division, their win last Thursday kept their postseason hopes alive as a whole.
Today’s rundown looks back at the Vikings’ mid-week win, but recaps a few takes from the Bears’ wild primetime loss to Green Bay and another loss from a depleted Detroit squad.
Chicago Bears (4-9)
Lost 45-30 at Green Bay; Next vs. Minnesota
Bears vs. Packers recap: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 14 loss
Despite the Bears’ best attempts to win the game, specifically on special teams, the second half ultimately separated a good team from a great team.
Teven Jenkins struggles in Chicago Bears debut
In Jenkins’ first regular season action as a professional, he struggled mightily with penalties and edge pressure.
10 Bears’ Takes after another loss to the Packers
Matt Nagy’s decision to punt on fourth-and-inches in the fourth quarter, down two scores, is one debatable topic covered in this article.
Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
Won 36-28 vs. Pittsburgh; Next at Chicago
Minnesota Vikings 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 28: Vikings hold on for dear life to secure victory
A 29-point lead almost completely evaporated for Minnesota, but the Vikings stayed in the playoff hunt with a victory.
Peterson & Zimmer Believe Little Details Can Make Big Differences for Vikings
Mike Zimmer was disappointed with the technical lapses in the second half from his team, and some of those small details were the same that the veteran Peterson learned 10 years ago as a rookie against Eli Manning.
Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook lauded as ‘warrior’ after rushing for 205 yards in quick return from injury
Cook set a franchise record with 153 rushing yards in the first half, eleven days after dislocating his shoulder.
Detroit Lions (1-11-1)
Lost 38-10 at Denver; Next vs. Arizona
Recap: Lions beat up by Broncos, 38-10
Without 20 players due to the flu, including their top two running backs, the Lions suffered a predictable setback in the Mile High City.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Craig Reynolds deserves more playing time, regular spot on roster
The Lions’ backup running back made the most of his appearance on the active roster, including rushing for a 35-yard gain during Sunday’s game.
Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs tears ACL: ‘This is a minor setback for a major comeback’
A beaten-up secondary took another hit with the loss of the promising undrafted rookie Jacobs to a significant knee injury.
