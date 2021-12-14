Washington signs OLB Nate Orchard off of Packers’ practice squad, Green Bay signs WR Josh Malone

The Green Bay Packers’ practice squad has undergone some changes in the few days following their game against the Chicago Bears. First, the team released quarterback Danny Etling on Monday, who was on the team as an emergency option with backup Jordan Love on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Earlier today, the Packers also called up receiver Juwann Winfree, who has played in three other games in 2021, likely as a response to the injured pair of Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor at the position.

On Tuesday, the Washington Football Team also poached outside linebacker Nate Orchard off of their practice squad, giving the Packers a third vacant spot on team. Orchard had only been with the team since Week 11, spending time in 2021 with both the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings before his stint in Green Bay. Orchard has previously been signed by Washington in 2019.

The one addition the Packers did make to their practice squad today was signing receiver Josh Malone, who has the skillset to assist as a kick returner, where he contributed last year with the Jets. The former fourth-round pick has spent time with New York, Cincinnati and Denver in his NFL career, but only has 11 receptions and seven returns on film to show for it. Malone was the only player to workout for Green Bay on Monday, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

With pick 128 in the 2017 NFL Draft, the #Bengals selected Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee.



He posted a good #RAS with great size, great speed, poor explosiveness, okay agility at the WR position.#Bengals pic.twitter.com/j4gcaIR9e6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) June 14, 2019

Assuming that quarterback Kurt Benkert, who was activated last week due to Love’s Covid situation, returns to the team, that would still leave one more practice squad slot open for the Packers this week. Despite losing an outside linebacker and receiver off of the practice squad, the team still has at least one other player at each spot with receiver Chris Blair and outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton still in practice. That means Green Bay can be a little open-ended in terms of searching for that last player to add to the roster.