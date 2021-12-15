It’s all but official now: Rasul Douglas is a true starting cornerback for the Green Bay Packers. That much was demonstrated on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, as he started the game at right cornerback opposite Eric Stokes. More important than that “starting” status, however, is the fact that Douglas played all but three snaps in the game, despite Kevin King being as healthy as he has been in months.

Of course, Douglas delivered, recording another pick-six plus a second pass breakup. The media covering the Packers simply can’t stop talking about Douglas and his journey to Green Bay — with good reason — and today we have another look at him in today’s Cheese Curds.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ biggest star player on the offensive side of the football suffered a bit of a setback with his broken toe coming out of the bye week. Aaron Rodgers had been grateful for some extra time off, but the first game back saw him dealing with some added pain in that toe. Now apparently it’s just a matter of managing that pain, which likely means that he won’t be practicing much the rest of the season, but then again he has been plenty effective without practice time in the last several weeks.

