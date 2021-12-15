Packers injury update: David Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are limited in walk-thru

The biggest surprise of the Packers’ Wednesday practice was that tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) returned to the practice field. It appears that head coach Matt LaFleur was not aware that Bakhtiari was going to participate in the team’s walk-thru, as he stated in his pre-practice presser that the bookend was not going to suit up today. Though he was not on the field, Green Bay also got good news on right tackle Billy Turner’s knee injury, with LaFleur stating that he assumes that he will return to the team at some point this season.

#Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling added to injury report with a knee injury. He was limited. LT David Bakhtiari was also limited. pic.twitter.com/9Eelkr3RZT — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 15, 2021

The Packers’ other listed non-participants in practice today, based on their participation estimations, were tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion.) It appears as though Dafney did practice today, though, based on media reports.

Matt LaFleur was either unaware or lying because David Bakhtiari is practicing today.



Not practicing: Aa. Rodgers (toe), St. Brown (concussion), Turner (knee).



Jordan Love is back at practice after his bout with COVID.



So are M. Taylor and Dafney after their injuries Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hRMfoIeNtQ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 15, 2021

Along with Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones (knee), receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) were listed as limited participants. Taylor left last week’s game against the Chicago Bears after missing time with an abdomen injury earlier in the season. Valdes-Scantling’s injury is new and is something to monitor throughout the week, as the team is already down receiver Randall Cobb, who was recently placed on the injured reserve list.

The Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay’s opponent on Sunday, were down defensive tackle Calais Campbell (though), quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), guard Ben Powers (foot), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), receiver Tylan Wallace (concussion) and cornerback Chris Westry (knee) due to injury today, along with guard Tyre Phillips for an illness. The Ravens also signed quarterback Josh Johnson off of the New York Jets’ practice squad, despite head coach John Harbaugh stating on Monday that the expectation was that Jackson would start for the team this weekend.

The Packers originally opened up as seven-point road favorites in Baltimore, with the assumption that Jackson would not start, but the line has since dropped down to a five-point point spread, meaning that books haven’t fully bought into the idea of Jackson starting this weekend.