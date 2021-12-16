Week 15 NFL Picks: Lamar Jackson injury helps make Packers road favorites at Ravens

The Green Bay Packers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams three weeks ago — when they were 1.5-point underdogs at home — should be their last regular season contest of 2021 in which they are not favored. The Packers were two-touchdown favorites a week ago at home against the Chicago Bears and this week, on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, they are favored by 5.5 points as of Thursday.

With the remainder of the schedule consisting of home games against the Browns and Vikings followed by the season finale in Detroit, Green Bay should be favored in each of those games as well (barring anything unexpected). That gives the team a great chance to win out and claim the NFC’s top seed for a second straight year, which would give them another sorely-needed bye week and home-field advantage.

However, on Sunday the Packers will almost certainly be without one of their most important defensive players: nose tackle Kenny Clark. Clark landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, which will likely keep him out for this weekend’s game. If Jackson plays, that could make things more difficult for the Packers to contain him, though that ankle would surely limit his ability to make plays as a runner.

Meanwhile, this week’s Thursday Night Football game is a good one, pitting AFC West rivals against one another. The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a contest that could decide the division, and there will be plenty of exciting offense in this one.

Check out all of our picks for this week’s games and make your prediction for Packers-Ravens below as well.

