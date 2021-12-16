 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs and Chargers promise to deliver an exciting Thursday night game in week 15

Tune in for one of the more exciting Thursday night games on this year’s schedule.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20 in over time during an NFL game. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Not since the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in week 8 of this season has the NFL had a Thursday Night Football matchup with as much excitement as the one on the schedule today to kick off week 15 around the NFL. Tonight’s game promises to be a thrilling AFC West matchup, with the winner taking the lead in that division.

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen a defensive resurgence that arguably started with their win over the Green Bay Packers in week 9. Since then, the Chiefs have allowed just 48 points in five games, including four single-digit performances, and they have forced multiple takeaways in each of those contests.

On the other side of the football tonight are the Los Angeles Chargers, who trail the Chiefs by a game in the division. However, the Chargers beat the Chiefs 30-24 back in week three, so a win tonight would give them a season sweep and the tiebreaker for the division lead.

It’s 9-4 vs. 8-5 tonight. It should be a good one.

WHO?

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

WHERE?

SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, California

WHEN?

Thursday, December 16, 2021
5:20 PM Pacific Time (7:20 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channels: FOX & NFL Network
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime
NFL app
Yahoo! Sports app

