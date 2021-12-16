Chiefs and Chargers promise to deliver an exciting Thursday night game in week 15

Not since the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in week 8 of this season has the NFL had a Thursday Night Football matchup with as much excitement as the one on the schedule today to kick off week 15 around the NFL. Tonight’s game promises to be a thrilling AFC West matchup, with the winner taking the lead in that division.

The Kansas City Chiefs have seen a defensive resurgence that arguably started with their win over the Green Bay Packers in week 9. Since then, the Chiefs have allowed just 48 points in five games, including four single-digit performances, and they have forced multiple takeaways in each of those contests.

On the other side of the football tonight are the Los Angeles Chargers, who trail the Chiefs by a game in the division. However, the Chargers beat the Chiefs 30-24 back in week three, so a win tonight would give them a season sweep and the tiebreaker for the division lead.

It’s 9-4 vs. 8-5 tonight. It should be a good one.

WHO?

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

WHERE?

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

WHEN?

Thursday, December 16, 2021

5:20 PM Pacific Time (7:20 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channels: FOX & NFL Network

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app