Packers injury update: RB Aaron Jones misses Thursday’s practice with an illness

Very little changed on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report today, outside of the notable placement of starting nose tackle Kenny Clark on the reserve/Covid-19 list. The Packers also activated quarterback Jordan Love to the active roster. Clark has a chance to play against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend as the NFL has changed their reserve/Covid-19 protocol for vaccinated players, allowing them to immediately return when they test negative and are asymptomatic. Clark has previously done interviews with the media without a mask, which presumably means that he is vaccinated.

Marquise Brown didn’t practice today with an illness. Didn’t see Mekari on field in open portion of practice but Ravens say he was limited. Tylan Wallace also has cleared concussion protocol and was full participant today. pic.twitter.com/JbmUbNHfcA — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 16, 2021

The only change on the Packers’ actual injury report today was that running back Aaron Jones, who was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice for a knee injury, was a non-participant on Thursday due to an illness. Hopefully, Jones can return to the field on Friday and play this weekend against Baltimore. If not, Green Bay’s rostered running backs at the moment are A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor, who was called up from the practice squad when Kylin Hill was placed on the injured reserve.

On the Ravens’ end of the injury report, their starting receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown also missed practice with an illness on Thursday, though receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) was a full participant for the first time this week. In total, eight Baltimore players on their 53-man roster were unable to practice on Thursday. That list does not include Chuck Clark, the Ravens safety who was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

The Ravens placed starting S Chuck Clark on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



That means all 4 of their starting secondary players from the start of 2021 are likely out for Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, as Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and DeShon Elliott are on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 16, 2021

With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson yet to practice, it is seeming more and more like a long shot that he suits up for the team on Sunday. The Packers very well might get a team without their preferred starting backfield on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.