Yes, bowl season has already arrived in college football. The first of the sport’s 43 postseason games kicks off on Friday, December 17th as Middle Tennessee meets Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl. That will kick-start over three weeks of bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 10th.

In between, most of the action takes place during the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. After the NFL wraps up its week 16 action on Sunday the 26th, college football takes over with 25 games over the next six days. Two of those games, on the afternoon and evening of New Year’s Eve, are this year’s playoff semifinals, the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

This year’s playoff field features three long-time powerhouse programs in Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia, as well as a surprising newcomer in Cincinnati. These teams are ranked in that order, leaving open the possibility for a rematch of the SEC Championship in the CFP title game.

Here’s the full schedule of games for the entire college bowl season. Discuss here and enjoy!