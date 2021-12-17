Yes, bowl season has already arrived in college football. The first of the sport’s 43 postseason games kicks off on Friday, December 17th as Middle Tennessee meets Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl. That will kick-start over three weeks of bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 10th.
In between, most of the action takes place during the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. After the NFL wraps up its week 16 action on Sunday the 26th, college football takes over with 25 games over the next six days. Two of those games, on the afternoon and evening of New Year’s Eve, are this year’s playoff semifinals, the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.
This year’s playoff field features three long-time powerhouse programs in Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia, as well as a surprising newcomer in Cincinnati. These teams are ranked in that order, leaving open the possibility for a rematch of the SEC Championship in the CFP title game.
Here’s the full schedule of games for the entire college bowl season. Discuss here and enjoy!
College Football Bowl Schedule
|Bowl
|"Visiting" Team
|"Home" Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV Network
|Bahamas Bowl
|Middle Tennessee
|Toledo
|Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
|Nassau, Bahamas
|12/17/2021
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Cure Bowl
|Northern Illinois
|Coastal Carolina
|Exploria Stadium
|Orlando, FL
|12/17/2021
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Western Kentucky
|Appalachian State
|FAU Stadium
|Boca Raton, FL
|12/18/2021
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|New Mexico Bowl
|UTEP
|Fresno State
|University Stadium
|Albuquerque, NM
|12/18/2021
|2:15 PM
|ESPN
|Independence Bowl
|UAB
|#13 BYU
|Independence Stadium
|Shreveport, LA
|12/18/2021
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|LendingTree Bowl
|Eastern Michigan
|Liberty
|Hancock Whitney Stadium
|Mobile, AL
|12/18/2021
|5:45 PM
|ESPN
|Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
|Utah State
|Oregon State
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, CA
|12/18/2021
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|New Orleans Bowl
|#23 Louisiana
|Marshall
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans, LA
|12/18/2021
|9:15 PM
|ESPN
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Old Dominion
|Tulsa
|Brooks Stadium
|Conway, SC
|12/20/2021
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Kent STate
|Wyoming
|Albertsons Stadium
|Boise, ID
|12/21/2021
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Frisco Bowl
|UTSA
|#24 San Diego State
|Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, TX
|12/21/2021
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Missouri
|Army
|Amon G. Carter Stadium
|Fort Worth, TX
|12/22/2021
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|Frisco Football Classic
|North Texas
|Miami (OH)
|Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, TX
|12/23/2021
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|Gasparilla Bowl
|UCF
|Florida
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|12/23/2021
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Hawai'i Bowl
|Memphis
|Hawai'i
|Aloha Stadium
|Honolulu, HI
|12/24/2021
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|Camellia Bowl
|Georgia State
|Ball State
|Cramton Bowl
|Montgomery, AL
|12/25/2021
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Western Michigan
|Nevada
|Ford Field
|Detroit, MI
|12/27/2021
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|Military Bowl
|Boston College
|East Carolina
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|Annapolis, MD
|12/27/2021
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|Birmingham Bowl
|#20 Houston
|Auburn
|Protective Stadium
|Birmingham, AL
|12/28/2021
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|First Responder Bowl
|Air Force
|Louisville
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium
|Dallas, TX
|12/28/2021
|3:15 PM
|ESPN
|Liberty Bowl
|Mississippi State
|Texas Tech
|Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
|Memphis, TN
|12/28/2021
|6:45 PM
|ESPN
|Holiday Bowl
|UCLA
|#18 NC State
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|12/28/2021
|8:00 PM
|FOX
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|West Virginia
|Minnesota
|Chase Field
|Phoenix, AZ
|12/28/2021
|10:15 PM
|ESPN
|Fenway Bowl
|SMU
|Virginia
|Fenway Park
|Boston, MA
|12/29/2021
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Maryland
|Virginia Tech
|Yankee Stadium
|Bronx, NY
|12/29/2021
|2:15 PM
|ESPN
|Cheez-It Bowl
|#19 Clemson
|Iowa State
|Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, FL
|12/29/2021
|5:45 PM
|ESPN
|Alamo Bowl
|#14 Oregon
|#16 Oklahoma
|Alamodome
|San Antonio, TX
|12/29/2021
|9:15 PM
|ESPN
|Duke's Mayo Bowl
|North Carolina
|South Carolina
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, NC
|12/30/2021
|11:30 AM
|ESPN
|Music City Bowl
|Tennessee
|Purdue
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|12/30/2021
|3:00 PM
|ESPN
|Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
|#12 Pittsburgh
|#10 Michigan State
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, GA
|12/30/2021
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Wisconsin
|Arizona State
|Allegiant Stadium
|Las Vegas, NV
|12/30/2021
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
|Gator Bowl
|#17 Wake Forest
|#25 Texas A&M
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, FL
|12/31/2021
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|Sun Bowl
|Washington State
|Miami (OH)
|Sun Bowl
|El Paso, TX
|12/31/2021
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Arizona Bowl
|Central Michigan
|Boise State
|Arizona Stadium
|Tucson, AZ
|12/31/2021
|2:00 PM
|CFP Semifinal: Cotton Bowl Classic
|#4 Cincinnati
|#1 Alabama
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|12/31/2021
|3:30 PM
|ESPN
|CFP Semifinal: Orange Bowl
|#3 Georgia
|#2 Michigan
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens, FL
|12/31/2021
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Outback Bowl
|Penn State
|#21 Arkansas
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|1/1/2022
|12:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Fiesta Bowl
|#9 Oklahoma State
|#5 Notre Dame
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|1/1/2022
|1:00 PM
|ESPN
|Citrus Bowl
|#15 Iowa
|#22 Kentucky
|Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, FL
|1/1/2022
|1:00 PM
|ABC
|Rose Bowl
|#11 Utah
|#6 Ohio State
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, CA
|1/1/2022
|5:00 PM
|ESPN
|Sugar Bowl
|#7 Baylor
|#8 Ole Miss
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans, LA
|1/1/2022
|8:45 PM
|ESPN
|Texas Bowl
|LSU
|Kansas State
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|1/4/2022
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|CFP National Championship
|Orange Bowl winner
|Cotton Bowl winner
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|1/10/2022
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
