2021-22 College Football Bowl Schedule: CFP Semifinals kick off on New Year’s Eve

Bowl season kicks off on December 17th and culminates in the national title game on January 10th.

By Evan "Tex" Western
NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Champions Press Conference Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, bowl season has already arrived in college football. The first of the sport’s 43 postseason games kicks off on Friday, December 17th as Middle Tennessee meets Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl. That will kick-start over three weeks of bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 10th.

In between, most of the action takes place during the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. After the NFL wraps up its week 16 action on Sunday the 26th, college football takes over with 25 games over the next six days. Two of those games, on the afternoon and evening of New Year’s Eve, are this year’s playoff semifinals, the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

This year’s playoff field features three long-time powerhouse programs in Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia, as well as a surprising newcomer in Cincinnati. These teams are ranked in that order, leaving open the possibility for a rematch of the SEC Championship in the CFP title game.

Here’s the full schedule of games for the entire college bowl season. Discuss here and enjoy!

College Football Bowl Schedule

Bowl "Visiting" Team "Home" Team Venue City, State Date Time (ET) TV Network
Bahamas Bowl Middle Tennessee Toledo Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium Nassau, Bahamas 12/17/2021 12:00 PM ESPN
Cure Bowl Northern Illinois Coastal Carolina Exploria Stadium Orlando, FL 12/17/2021 6:00 PM ESPN2
Boca Raton Bowl Western Kentucky Appalachian State FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL 12/18/2021 11:00 AM ESPN
New Mexico Bowl UTEP Fresno State University Stadium Albuquerque, NM 12/18/2021 2:15 PM ESPN
Independence Bowl UAB #13 BYU Independence Stadium Shreveport, LA 12/18/2021 3:30 PM ABC
LendingTree Bowl Eastern Michigan Liberty Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL 12/18/2021 5:45 PM ESPN
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Utah State Oregon State SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 12/18/2021 7:30 PM ABC
New Orleans Bowl #23 Louisiana Marshall Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 12/18/2021 9:15 PM ESPN
Myrtle Beach Bowl Old Dominion Tulsa Brooks Stadium Conway, SC 12/20/2021 2:30 PM ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Kent STate Wyoming Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID 12/21/2021 3:30 PM ESPN
Frisco Bowl UTSA #24 San Diego State Toyota Stadium Frisco, TX 12/21/2021 7:30 PM ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl Missouri Army Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX 12/22/2021 8:00 PM ESPN
Frisco Football Classic North Texas Miami (OH) Toyota Stadium Frisco, TX 12/23/2021 3:30 PM ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl UCF Florida Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 12/23/2021 7:00 PM ESPN
Hawai'i Bowl Memphis Hawai'i Aloha Stadium Honolulu, HI 12/24/2021 8:00 PM ESPN
Camellia Bowl Georgia State Ball State Cramton Bowl Montgomery, AL 12/25/2021 2:30 PM ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl Western Michigan Nevada Ford Field Detroit, MI 12/27/2021 11:00 AM ESPN
Military Bowl Boston College East Carolina Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD 12/27/2021 2:30 PM ESPN
Birmingham Bowl #20 Houston Auburn Protective Stadium Birmingham, AL 12/28/2021 12:00 PM ESPN
First Responder Bowl Air Force Louisville Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX 12/28/2021 3:15 PM ESPN
Liberty Bowl Mississippi State Texas Tech Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN 12/28/2021 6:45 PM ESPN
Holiday Bowl UCLA #18 NC State Petco Park San Diego, CA 12/28/2021 8:00 PM FOX
Guaranteed Rate Bowl West Virginia Minnesota Chase Field Phoenix, AZ 12/28/2021 10:15 PM ESPN
Fenway Bowl SMU Virginia Fenway Park Boston, MA 12/29/2021 11:00 AM ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl Maryland Virginia Tech Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY 12/29/2021 2:15 PM ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl #19 Clemson Iowa State Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL 12/29/2021 5:45 PM ESPN
Alamo Bowl #14 Oregon #16 Oklahoma Alamodome San Antonio, TX 12/29/2021 9:15 PM ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl North Carolina South Carolina Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 12/30/2021 11:30 AM ESPN
Music City Bowl Tennessee Purdue Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 12/30/2021 3:00 PM ESPN
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl #12 Pittsburgh #10 Michigan State Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12/30/2021 7:00 PM ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin Arizona State Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 12/30/2021 10:30 PM ESPN
Gator Bowl #17 Wake Forest #25 Texas A&M TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 12/31/2021 11:00 AM ESPN
Sun Bowl Washington State Miami (OH) Sun Bowl El Paso, TX 12/31/2021 12:00 PM CBS
Arizona Bowl Central Michigan Boise State Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ 12/31/2021 2:00 PM
CFP Semifinal: Cotton Bowl Classic #4 Cincinnati #1 Alabama AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 12/31/2021 3:30 PM ESPN
CFP Semifinal: Orange Bowl #3 Georgia #2 Michigan Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL 12/31/2021 7:30 PM ESPN
Outback Bowl Penn State #21 Arkansas Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 1/1/2022 12:00 PM ESPN2
Fiesta Bowl #9 Oklahoma State #5 Notre Dame State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 1/1/2022 1:00 PM ESPN
Citrus Bowl #15 Iowa #22 Kentucky Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL 1/1/2022 1:00 PM ABC
Rose Bowl #11 Utah #6 Ohio State Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA 1/1/2022 5:00 PM ESPN
Sugar Bowl #7 Baylor #8 Ole Miss Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 1/1/2022 8:45 PM ESPN
Texas Bowl LSU Kansas State NRG Stadium Houston, TX 1/4/2022 9:00 PM ESPN
CFP National Championship Orange Bowl winner Cotton Bowl winner Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 1/10/2022 8:00 PM ESPN

