Intercepted: Previewing the Ravens with Dylan Bishop

Justis and Dylan go over the latest happenings around the league, as the virus takes its toll on NFL rosters. The duo goes over the matchups and injuries that are crucial to the game, including but not limited to Lamar Jackson’s ankle and Aaron Jones’ mystery illness. Dylan also gets his moment to tell the audience about his Madden dominance over Justis.

