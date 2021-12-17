Packers injury update: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling listed as questionable for Sunday

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers officially ruled out tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Billy Turner (knee) for the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, along with tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle.) With Yosh Nijman and Dennis Kelly slated to start as the team’s bookends, this leaves only reserve center Jake Hanson and tackle/guard Ben Braden as the team’s linemen off the bench, based on their current 53-man roster. The Packers very well could call up a practice squad lineman on Saturday, with their options being center Michal Menet, tackle Cole Van Lanen and guard Jon Dietzen.

Dafney being out for the game means that Josiah Deguara should continue to get more burn at the tight end position, as blocking tight end Marcedes Lewis’ snaps are limited due to his age, while Tyler Davis has contributed almost exclusively as a special-teamer this season. The Packers also listed receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) as doubtful after he missed practiced this entire week. It should be noted that Green Bay signed receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad earlier in the week.

Receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) were listed as questionable after being limited participants in practice throughout the lead up to this game. Taylor has been battling his abdomen injury for weeks, with varying participation in practice. The Packers do not have to worry about quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) and running back Aaron Jones (illness) missing time, though. Rodgers only participated in the pre-practice walkthrough on Friday, missing the rest of the week’s practice, but will play. Jones was limited twice this week and missed another practice due to an illness, which head coach Matt LaFleur today stated was a stomach bug.

The banged up Ravens hardly got any good news this week, with guard Ben Powers (foot) ruled out, defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) listed as doubtful and eight other players listed as questionable in the same week that starting safety Chuck Clark was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Among those listed as questionable are starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), starting receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness), spot-starting offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand), spot-starting offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (illness), starting fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), starting tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and injury-replacement starter cornerback Chris Westry (knee.) At the moment, it sounds like Jackson will be a game-time decision on Sunday, though it should be questioned how effective Jackson can be if his mobility is limited by his ankle injury.