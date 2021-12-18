Patriots meet Colts in Week 15’s Saturday Night Football matchup

Saturday in week 15 originally had two games on the schedule. In the late afternoon, NFL fans were scheduled to see the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns, with the matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts providing a prime time nightcap.

Instead, the spread of COVID-19 through the Browns’ locker room has pushed the league to move that game back to Monday afternoon instead. That leaves just one game on today’s schedule, the New England-Indianapolis matchup that should be an interesting one between two teams fighting for playoff position.

The Patriots entered week 15 in the AFC’s top spot, but after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory on Thursday night, New England needs a win tonight to match their 10-4 record and stay ahead of them via tiebreaker. The Colts, meanwhile, are currently tied with the Buffalo Bills at 7-6 for the 6th and 7th playoff spots, and a win would move them into a tie with the San Diego Chargers for the 5th seed. A loss, however, would deal a substantial blow to their playoff chances.

Join us this evening for this Saturday night game as we see how the AFC’s seeding continues to take shape.

WHO?

New England Patriots (9-4) vs. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

WHERE?

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana

WHEN?

Thursday, December 16, 2021

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: NFL Network

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Online Streaming

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

NFLNetwork.com