NFL Week 15 Sunday schedule gets a shakeup after COVID-related reschedules

It’s not a conventional or pleasant way for a team to get on national television, but the Green Bay Packers will see their week 15 game aired in every home in the United States on Sunday. The Packers’ week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens will not be up against any other games in the same time slot as a result of the NFL’s rescheduling of the other game originally taking away a few eyeballs.

In fact, this week’s Seahawks-Rams game is one of three contests being moved out of their original time slots. That game moves from the late Sunday afternoon window into Tuesday evening, kicking off at the same time as Washington vs. Philadelphia, which slides out of the early Sunday slot. Of course, one of Saturday’s games, Raiders vs. Browns, was postponed as well and will be played on Monday afternoon before this week’s scheduled Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Bears.

That makes this week the first of the 2021 season to be affected by COVID-19 — at least from a scheduling perspective. Teams have seen individual players, even a few players in some cases, inactive due to the ongoing pandemic, but week 15 has seen over a hundred positive cases returned and three teams — the Browns, the Rams, and Washington — lose nearly half of their rosters to positive tests that triggered the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

In any case, join us throughout this NFL Sunday as we follow along with the games that do remain on the schedule, including that big Packers-Ravens contest.