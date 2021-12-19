Today, the Green Bay Packers continue in their quest for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with a road date at the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers hold a tenuous lead on the top spot in the NFC at present, thanks in large part to the Los Angeles Rams’ defeat of the Arizona Cardinals last Monday night.

But to claim that top spot at the end of the regular season, the Packers may need to run the table on their final four games. First up is a battered Ravens team that has a slew of players on the injury report, injured reserve, or the COVID list. Most prominent among them are quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is questionable with a sprained ankle after missing practice all week, and defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who is doubtful.

This game was originally scheduled to be part of a two-game set on FOX this afternoon, but it is now a national broadcast due to the NFL adjusting its schedule due to COVID concerns. The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game has been postponed to Tuesday, giving Packers-Ravens the only game on that network in the second half of its doubleheader.

Therefore, here is your broadcast map-free Game Primer for today’s contest. Tune in and enjoy!

WHO?

Green Bay Packers (10-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

WHERE?

M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore, Maryland

WHEN?

Sunday, December 19, 2021

4:25 Eastern Time (3:25 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

National broadcast

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Sirius 137, XM 380

Online Streaming Options

In-market: NFL app, Yahoo! Sports app, FOX Sports app, Packers.com

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers favored by 9

Over/under total: 45

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 4-2-0

Last Meeting

2017 Week 11: Ravens 23, @Packers 0