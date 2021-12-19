Today, the Green Bay Packers continue in their quest for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with a road date at the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers hold a tenuous lead on the top spot in the NFC at present, thanks in large part to the Los Angeles Rams’ defeat of the Arizona Cardinals last Monday night.
But to claim that top spot at the end of the regular season, the Packers may need to run the table on their final four games. First up is a battered Ravens team that has a slew of players on the injury report, injured reserve, or the COVID list. Most prominent among them are quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is questionable with a sprained ankle after missing practice all week, and defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who is doubtful.
This game was originally scheduled to be part of a two-game set on FOX this afternoon, but it is now a national broadcast due to the NFL adjusting its schedule due to COVID concerns. The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game has been postponed to Tuesday, giving Packers-Ravens the only game on that network in the second half of its doubleheader.
Therefore, here is your broadcast map-free Game Primer for today’s contest. Tune in and enjoy!
WHO?
Green Bay Packers (10-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
WHERE?
M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore, Maryland
WHEN?
Sunday, December 19, 2021
4:25 Eastern Time (3:25 PM Central)
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: FOX
Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
National broadcast
Radio Broadcast
Packers Radio Network
Sirius 137, XM 380
Online Streaming Options
In-market: NFL app, Yahoo! Sports app, FOX Sports app, Packers.com
Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Point spread: Packers favored by 9
Over/under total: 45
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Packers lead 4-2-0
Last Meeting
2017 Week 11: Ravens 23, @Packers 0
