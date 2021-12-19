Amid all of the craziness of the last week around the NFL, it’s easy to forget that the Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North division title with a win today over the Baltimore Ravens. Green Bay would lock up a top-four seed with a victory this afternoon, which would also keep them in the NFC’s top spot for another week.

Of course, the Ravens will have something to say about that, as they are fighting for their playoff lives as well. Baltimore has lost two straight divisional games by a total of three points, seeing their lead in the AFC North shrink to just a single game over the Browns and Bengals. A Ravens victory would give them a major boost with another pair of divisional games remaining on their schedule.

Who will emerge with a victory in today’s game? Keep it here throughout the game to follow along and discuss in the comments. As always, follow below for commentary from APC and other individuals who cover the Packers.