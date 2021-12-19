Packers-Ravens Week 15 inactives: QB Lamar Jackson out for Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out for today’s Packers-Ravens game. Jackson had not practiced all week following an ankle injury that occurred last week against the Cleveland Browns. Early this morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson’s injury was a bone bruise, not an ankle sprain. Still, the Ravens were optimistic that Jackson could play as recently as Friday, when they listed the quarterback as questionable.

In Jackson’s place, quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his second start of his NFL career. Huntley, a former undrafted free agent from the 2020 class, also got the nod in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears when Jackson missed a game due to illness. Huntley has thrown 90 passes for 543 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the NFL regular season over his career, good for a passer rating of 82.8.

Along with Jackson, the Ravens will not have starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell, starting fullback Patrick Ricard, starting guard Ben Powers and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who is an off-and-on starter depending on injuries. Starting safety Chuck Clark, the Ravens’ last preferred starter in their secondary who is not on an injury list, did not return to the 53-man roster from the reserve/Covid-19 list before game time.

On the Packers’ end of the inactives list, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and receiver Malik Taylor, their two players who were listed as questionable on Friday, will suit up for the game. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), who was listed as doubtful, will not. Tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) were all ruled out earlier in the week due to injury.

Green Bay’s healthy scratches are safeties Shawn Davis (recently signed) and Vernon Scott, along with defensive lineman Jack Heflin, somewhat of a surprise with starting nose tackle Kenny Clark being a recent addition to the Packers’ reserve/Covid-19 list.

Full Inactives List: