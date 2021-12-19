NFL opening lines for Week 16: Packers named 7.5-point favorites vs Browns on Christmas

Per DraftKings, the Packers have opened up as 7.5-point home favorites against the Browns next Saturday, which also happens to be Christmas. Despite Green Bay just sneaking by Baltimore in a 31-30 win that came down to an all-or-nothing two-point conversion decision on the Ravens’ end, the Packers are 11-3 against the spread this season, still tied for the league lead with the Cowboys.
The Browns have not yet played in Week 15 as their game, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, was moved to Monday. Due to the fact that the Browns’ game was one of three this week to be moved due to Covid issues, there’s a decent chance that the line could change when it re-opens on Monday night following the Cleveland-Las Vegas matchup.
At the moment, though, the Packers have a money line of -350, which carries an implied probability that Green Bay comes out with a win 78 percent of the time. Other teams to keep an eye on this week are the Buccaneers and Cowboys, virtually the only other teams in the NFC who have a realistic chance to enter the one-seed race, per FiveThirtyEight’s projections.
Full NFL Lines
Thursday Night
San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans
Saturday Late
Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers
Saturday Night
Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Early
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets
Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Late
Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs
