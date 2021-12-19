NFL opening lines for Week 16: Packers named 7.5-point favorites vs Browns on Christmas

Per DraftKings, the Packers have opened up as 7.5-point home favorites against the Browns next Saturday, which also happens to be Christmas. Despite Green Bay just sneaking by Baltimore in a 31-30 win that came down to an all-or-nothing two-point conversion decision on the Ravens’ end, the Packers are 11-3 against the spread this season, still tied for the league lead with the Cowboys.

The Browns have not yet played in Week 15 as their game, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, was moved to Monday. Due to the fact that the Browns’ game was one of three this week to be moved due to Covid issues, there’s a decent chance that the line could change when it re-opens on Monday night following the Cleveland-Las Vegas matchup.

At the moment, though, the Packers have a money line of -350, which carries an implied probability that Green Bay comes out with a win 78 percent of the time. Other teams to keep an eye on this week are the Buccaneers and Cowboys, virtually the only other teams in the NFC who have a realistic chance to enter the one-seed race, per FiveThirtyEight’s projections.

Full NFL Lines

Thursday Night

San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans

Saturday Late

Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers

Saturday Night

Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Early

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Late

Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night

Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys