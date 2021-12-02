Week 13 NFL Picks: Lots of divisional games bring added intrigue to Packers’ bye week

Week 13 finally brings the Green Bay Packers a respite from a long slog through the first two-thirds of the 2021 NFL season. The Packers made it through 12 weeks with nary a break, but they get a late bye week this week as they try to rest up and get some injured players back to full strength — or as close to it as possible.

But there are still plenty of games going on around the NFL this week, and we’re here to pick them anyway. Seven of the 14 games this weekend are divisional matchups, including one in the NFC North with Minnesota visiting Detroit. Both Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football also get divisional games in the AFC, with Denver-Kansas City and New England-Buffalo respectively.

Last week, APC was somewhat split on the Packers’ chances of beating the Los Angeles Rams, with three of nine writers predicting the favored Rams to win outright. This week, of course, there is no Packers game to predict, so we’re focusing on some other results around the league instead.

Green Bay fans would of course love to see the Arizona Cardinals lose this Sunday, even though they are visiting the Chicago Bears. But with Chicago not a viable threat to the Packers in the NFC North this year, them playing spoiler and knocking the Cardinals down to 9-3 on the season (which would give the Packers the top spot in the NFC via head-to-head tiebreaker) would be a welcome sight.

Check out our picks below for this week’s games!

