Cowboys and Saints meet on TNF in week 13 with playoff positioning on the line

Thursday night brings the first NFL game of the week tonight, as usual, and this week with the Green Bay Packers idle, fans of the team can just sit back and let teams beat each other up during the bye week.

The first of those matchups features a pair of NFC teams squaring off — one that gave the Packers a loss in week one and another that looks dangerous but still faces questions as it looks to improve its playoff positioning. The former team is the New Orleans Saints, but that roster looks very different from the one that beat the Packers in the teams’ season opener. The Saints have no Alvin Kamara once again this week, while they are starting either Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemien at quarterback with Jameis Winston out for the year.

On the other side, the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with numerous positive COVID-19 tests this week, including to head coach Mike McCarthy. The former Packers head man will not be on-site for the game, though he has reportedly been participating in virtual meetings and game-planning all week long. Instead, former Falcons head coach and current defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will handle the gameday duties in McCarthy’s place.

Join us for the game this evening as we see whether the Cowboys improve their chances at a playoff seed higher than 4th or if the Saints can claw back into Wild Card position.

WHO?

Dallas Cowboys (7-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-6)

WHERE?

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

WHEN?

Thursday, December 2, 2021

7:20 PM Central Time (8:20 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channels: FOX & NFL Network

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app