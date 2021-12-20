Raiders-Browns and Vikings-Bears give NFL fans a Week 15 Monday doubleheader

The NFL finally had its first real schedule shakeup of 2021 this week as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that provides football fans with a pair of games on Monday in week 15. Due to a slew of positive tests in the Cleveland Browns’ organization, their game against the Oakland Raiders was postponed from Saturday afternoon to Monday, setting up a doubleheader today.
That game will kick off the day’s action at 5 PM Eastern Time, though the Browns are still going to be missing a large group of key contributors and coaches. Still, they will need to find a way to win this game to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. The Browns enter the week at 7-6, now sitting a half-game back of the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens for the division lead. A Browns win would actually send them to the top of the division, as they hold the three-way head-to-head tiebreaker, but a loss sends them down to 7-7 and into last place in the division, behind the 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the regularly-scheduled Monday Night Football game, the Vikings and Bears meet with Minnesota still clinging to Wild Card hopes. The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North division title with their win over the Ravens on Sunday, but Minnesota is still in the thick of the race. A Vikings win puts them in the 7th spot in the NFC with a tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints (pending the results of the Washington-Philadelphia game on Tuesday), but a loss significantly hurts their chances of making the postseason.
Join us this afternoon and evening for both of these games, which will continue to shake up the playoff seeding across the NFL.
Oakland Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns
Start time: 5:00 PM ET
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium
City, State: Cleveland, Ohio
TV Channel: NFL Network
Commentators: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner
Online Streaming: NFL app, Yahoo Sports app, NFLNetwork.com
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Start time: 7:15 PM CT (8:15 PM ET)
Venue: Soldier Field
City, State: Chicago, Illinois
TV Channel: ESPN
Commentators: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese
Online Streaming: NFL app, Yahoo Sports app, ESPN app/ESPN.com
