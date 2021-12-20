Raiders-Browns and Vikings-Bears give NFL fans a Week 15 Monday doubleheader

The NFL finally had its first real schedule shakeup of 2021 this week as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that provides football fans with a pair of games on Monday in week 15. Due to a slew of positive tests in the Cleveland Browns’ organization, their game against the Oakland Raiders was postponed from Saturday afternoon to Monday, setting up a doubleheader today.

That game will kick off the day’s action at 5 PM Eastern Time, though the Browns are still going to be missing a large group of key contributors and coaches. Still, they will need to find a way to win this game to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. The Browns enter the week at 7-6, now sitting a half-game back of the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens for the division lead. A Browns win would actually send them to the top of the division, as they hold the three-way head-to-head tiebreaker, but a loss sends them down to 7-7 and into last place in the division, behind the 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the regularly-scheduled Monday Night Football game, the Vikings and Bears meet with Minnesota still clinging to Wild Card hopes. The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North division title with their win over the Ravens on Sunday, but Minnesota is still in the thick of the race. A Vikings win puts them in the 7th spot in the NFC with a tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints (pending the results of the Washington-Philadelphia game on Tuesday), but a loss significantly hurts their chances of making the postseason.

Join us this afternoon and evening for both of these games, which will continue to shake up the playoff seeding across the NFL.

Oakland Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Start time: 5:00 PM ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

City, State: Cleveland, Ohio

TV Channel: NFL Network

Commentators: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner

Online Streaming: NFL app, Yahoo Sports app, NFLNetwork.com

Start time: 7:15 PM CT (8:15 PM ET)

Venue: Soldier Field

City, State: Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese

Online Streaming: NFL app, Yahoo Sports app, ESPN app/ESPN.com