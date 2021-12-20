The Repack: Packers escape Baltimore with a 31-30 win, special teams disappoints again

Justis and Tex recap the Packers’ 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens while the rest of the world debates the merits of going for two for the win. After they talk about that decision, they dig into the backup offensive line looking solid, Aaron Jones finally looking like himself again and go over how the special teams unit continues to fail the team.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.