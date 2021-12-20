Packers tryout four players on Monday, including two tight ends

Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790 in Houston, the Green Bay Packers had four players in for tryouts today: tight end Cory Angeline, tight end Alize Mack, receiver Mathew Sexton and quarterback Kyle Sloter. Only three other teams league-wide had tryouts today and only one other team had a player in for a visit, as the Packers did with inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi, who they later signed to the practice squad.

Angeline is a former USC signee who transferred to North Carolina State to finish off his college football career. The rookie did not put up impressive measurables during the pre-draft process, but is listed as 6’7”, officially. Over three years at NC State, Angeline posted 61 receptions for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns. He spent the summer with the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted.

Cary Angeline is a TE prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 2.94 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 647 out of 915 TE from 1987 to 2021.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/PA54i2UebE #RAS pic.twitter.com/EihlOSPiXe — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2021

Mack is the bigger name at the tight end position. The former U.S. Army All-American was a highly-touted recruit before enrolling at Notre Dame, playing at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada. Originally drafted in the seventh round in 2019 by the New Orleans Saints, Mack has since spent time with the Steelers, Chiefs and Lions, but has not recorded a regular season snap in the league. Despite the hype, the hyper-athletic tight end was unable to crack 200 receiving yards in a single-season until his final year with the Fighting Irish.

Alize Mack was drafted with pick 231 of round 7 in the 2019 draft class. He scored a 8.54 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 126 out of 855 TE from 1987 to 2019. https://t.co/j3W7iydR2E #RAS pic.twitter.com/iS4qM10oRs — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 11, 2021

Sexton was not originally signed to the NFL as an undrafted free agent after posting 100 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine touchdown at Eastern Michigan. Instead, he had to play in The Spring League for extra film before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the spring of 2021. He was released during roster cuts, but was able to register 11 punt returns and one kickoff return during his preseason with the team. Sexton reportedly ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at Michigan State’s pro day.

Former Eastern Michigan WR Mathew Sexton is signing with the #Steelers, source said, after blazing a low-4.3s 40 at Michigan State pro day last week. Undrafted in 2020, Sexton flashed return skills in The Spring League. #Bills, #Patriots worked him out too, but he’s headed to PIT pic.twitter.com/t3o0sRn6Hd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021

The biggest name of the bunch, though, very well could be quarterback Kyle Sloter, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the Denver Broncos. Since then, he has spent time with the Vikings, Cardinals, Lions, Bears and Raiders. If he signs in Green Bay, he would have spent time in every NFC North building.

Kyle Sloter went undrafted in the 2017 draft class.



He posted an okay #RAS with good size, good speed, okay explosiveness, very poor agility at the QB position.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/X69teFfmjg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) November 30, 2019

Sloter originally played football at Southern Mississippi, where he saw wide receiver reps at times behind now NFL quarterback Nick Mullens. After transferring to the FCS’ Northern Colorado, Sloter got playing time at quarterback when starter Jacob Knipp, who at one point was in the Canadian Football League, went down with an injury. In one year as a quarterback at NCU, he threw 319 passes for 2,656 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While Sloter hasn’t seen playing time in an NFL regular season game, his preseason stats are very impressive. Over the course of his professional career, Slot has thrown 150 passes for 111 completions, 1,222 yards, 11 passing touchdowns and just one interception. It’s worth noting that the Packers’ fourth option at quarterback, Danny Etling, just signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a tryout today. Etling was signed to the Packers’ practice squad when Kurt Benkert was moved up to the active roster while Jordan Love was on the reserve/Covid-19 list.