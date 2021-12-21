NFC North Rundown: Is Detroit’s shocking win over Arizona a sign of the future?

Divisional champs for the third straight year, the Green Bay Packers will now set their sights on a top-seed standing in the NFC.

In a nail-biting finish, the Packers held off Baltimore, 31-30, and moved to 11-3 on the season. The victory officially landed a NFC North crown for Green Bay and kept the team in the driver’s seat heading into the final three games. While Chicago and Minnesota fought for second place in the division on Monday night, all eyes were on Detroit a day earlier as the Lions raised eyebrows with a resounding win over Arizona.

Today’s musings join in on the celebration in the Motor City, while also touching on a major COVID loss for the upbeat Lions.

Won 30-12 vs. Arizona; Next at Atlanta

The Lions pitched a defensive shutout in the first half while scoring on their first two drives. It was the team’s most complete game of the season by far.

Injuries and illnesses have hindered Detroit’s quarterback over the past month, and that trend continued with a COVID diagnosis on Monday.

Is the Lions’ monumental win a sign of positive things to come for them under Dan Campbell’s leadership?

Won 17-9 at Chicago; Next vs. LA Rams

Whether Minnesota “won” the game or did just enough to get by over a depleted Chicago roster, the Vikings came out on top and remained in the playoff hunt.

A well-timed red flag helped determine a fumble and keep Chicago out of the end zone.

After a situation that escalated in position meetings, carried onto the practice field, and then finished in the GM’s office, the former Packer Breeland was waived by the Vikings.

Lost 17-9 vs. Minnesota; Next at Seattle

The headline says it all for Chicago, who kept the game competitive despite missing 14 players due to COVID.

To this point, Chicago’s rookie has totaled one of the NFL’s worst quarterback ratings for a season with at least nine starts.

Three quick takes on Matt Nagy’s spirit and playcalling begin this piece before it explores an unexpected secondary performance and Robert Quinn’s possibility of breaking the team’s single-season sack record.