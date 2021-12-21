For the first time this season, week 15 saw the NFL reschedule games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omicron variant is working its way through several locker rooms at present, including those of the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team. As a result, both of those teams’ games this week will take place this evening.

Both contests were originally scheduled to air on FOX, albeit at different times on Sunday. But with both games kicking off simultaneously, fans across the US will only get to see one or the other on your local TV station. Similar to a Sunday set of games, the only way to get the other contest will be if you have NFL Sunday Ticket.

These games will both have significant impacts on the NFC playoff picture, however. If they can beat the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams can pull into a tie with the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC West. The Cardinals currently hold the tiebreaker on divisional record, but that could change down the stretch. Then the other game sees Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles going at it, with the winner improving to 7-7. If Washington wins, they get the tiebreaker over the Vikings and climb back into the 7th spot in the NFC, while an Eagles victory leaves them tied with Minnesota on record, but still behind on tiebreakers.

Here are the details for today’s games.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Time: 4:00 PM Pacific Time (7:00 PM Eastern)

Venue: SoFi Stadium

City, State: Inglewood, CA

TV Network: FOX

Commentators: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

City, State: Philadelphia, PA

TV Network: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

FOX National Broadcast Map