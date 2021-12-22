UnPack Pod: Team Chaos rooting for Cowboys at Packers in the playoffs

In the squeakiest of squeakers, the Green Bay Packers narrowly escaped with the win against the Baltimore Ravens, topping them 31-30 after a failed two-point conversion. that win, combined with other results around the NFC (lol Tom Brady) leave the Packers in the driver’s seat with the one seed in the conference. All they’ve gotta do now is just win, baby.

On today’s episode of the UnPack Podcast, Zach, Alex, and Ben are back together discussing:

Despite the win, Kenny Clark’s absence loomed large

Special teams: it’d be funny if it weren’t so torturous

Tight end Marcedes Lewis appears allergic to going out of bounds, and hell-bent on being an offensive contributor.

Are fans coming down too hard on Darnell Savage?

A few weeks ago, Alex described a snack-and-beer-fueled Sunday afternoon couch nightmare that had Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys coming into Lambeau and ending Green Bay’s season in the playoffs. While that may be a bit of a pessimistic fever dream, don’t look now, but the Cowboys are surging!

