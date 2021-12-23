Thursday Cheese Curds: Eric Stokes won’t be unnoticed much longer

The best thing you can say about Eric Stokes’ rookie season so far is that it’s been pretty uninteresting. That’s a pretty big statement for a guy with a legitimate claim as the fastest player on the team, much less one who’s been starting for most of the season.

But by and large, Stokes has gone unnoticed week in and week out. Short of making big plays on the ball every Sunday, that’s the best-case scenario. Ideally, your defensive backs (especially your young ones) will be all but invisible to fans watching from home, quietly blanketing receivers and frustrating opposing quarterbacks.

That’s been the Eric Stokes experience so far, and Sunday’s win over the Ravens might have been the best example of his quiet but effective rookie season. But he’s not going to go unnoticed much longer if he keeps playing like he did in Baltimore. Holding a guy who goes by “Hollywood” to a long reception of seven yards has a way of turning heads.

Joe Barry has been working in the NFL for more than 20 years and should have seen enough defensive back play by now to know a good one when he sees one.

Rodgers’ MVP momentum appears to be building.

Some big QB dominoes could fall this season. Here, Barnwell predicts the Packers deal Rodgers to the Broncos in exchange for a pair of first-round picks and a tight end prospect.

The Packers have beaten the Cardinals once and could face them again in the playoffs. If they do, keep this discussion in the back of your mind.

I’ve received two Christmas gifts this year manufactured by a 3D printer, but neither was a house. This makes me think I should update my list for next year.