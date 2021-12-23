Titans host 49ers on Thursday night to kick off NFL’s Week 16 weekend

Two teams fighting for playoff positioning in different conferences meet this evening to kick-start the NFL’s Christmas weekend schedule here in week 16.

The Tennessee Titans are in the lead in the AFC South, clinging to a one-game lead over the surging Indianapolis Colts, Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers still have an outside shot at an NFC West title while sitting comfortably in the 6th position in the NFC. Both teams would love a win tonight to further solidify their positions as playoff teams this season, but only one will emerge victorious.

Which team will come out with the W on the eve of Christmas Eve? Tune in to find out and join us here in our game thread.

WHO?

San Francisco 49ers (8-6) vs. Tennessee Titans (9-5)

WHERE?

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

WHEN?

Thursday, December 23rd, 2021

7:20 PM Central Time (8:20 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: NFL Network

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app