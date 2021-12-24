Christmas Eve Cheese Curds: Matt LaFleur is the gift that keeps on giving

While most of the attention around the Green Bay Packers is going to Aaron Rodgers (for a variety of reasons) and the team’s run at the top seed in the playoffs for a second straight year, Christmas Eve is a great time to remind ourselves of another gift that we as Packers fans received a little less than three years ago.

That gift is Matt LaFleur, who has taken the reins of the franchise and led them to exceptional heights in his first three seasons. Indeed, LaFleur is on the verge of breaking a league record, one that has largely gone under the radar when compared to Rodgers chasing down another MVP award and Brett Favre’s franchise record for touchdown passes.

Sure, the Packers have yet to appear in a Super Bowl under LaFleur, but his regular season success has led the team to the doorstep each of the last two seasons. This year has perhaps been his most challenging test yet given the injury issues and distractions around the team, and he should absolutely be the front-runner for coach of the year.

So while many of us celebrate the holidays with friends and family (and Packers football on Christmas Day), let’s take a moment to be grateful for that gift we all received on January 8, 2019.

Matt LaFleur on verge of historical achievement of his own | Packers.cm

If Green Bay wins on Christmas Day, LaFleur will tie the record for most wins in a coach's first three years, and he could break that mark with two wins in the final three games.

After tumultuous offseason, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has shown why he's one of NFL's best executives – The Athletic ($)

Let's also remember the exceptional work that Gutekunst has done this season, as his shrewd signings have brought the Packers a Pro Bowl alternate (Rasul Douglas) and a player who should have been a Pro Bowler in De'Vondre Campbell.

Packers LT Yosh Nijman Will Face Toughest Challenge Yet Against Browns' Myles Garrett - SI.com

Garrett is listed as questionable on the Browns' final injury report, but he is expected to play. That leaves third-year pro Nijman to face a player who ranks second in NFL history in sacks per game.

Pro Bowl selections bring an extra $2.2 million in bonuses and escalators for players - ESPN

Kenny Clark gets the Packers' biggest bonus, as his selection to the Pro Bowl team triggers an extra quarter-million dollar escalator in next year's contract.

How the Ravens used their entire defense to defend Davante Adams | Touchdown Wire

What more can be said about Adams' play this season? Even the Ravens' defensive coordinator acknowledged that he's the best receiver in the game today.

