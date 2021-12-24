Packers place Malik Taylor and Ty Summers on injured reserve, activate Kenny Clark from reserve/Covid-19 list

On Friday, the Green Bay Packers announced several roster moves with none bigger than the return of defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the active roster. Clark was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list last week and began practicing with the team on Thursday. Clark, who was just named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career, is the team’s starting nose tackle.

The Packers also moved inside linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) and receiver Malik Taylor (shoulder) to the injured reserve after the team ruled the pair of players out for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Summers is second on the team in overall special teams snaps with 270. Rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who has played all 129 of his snaps this season on special teams, should replace his snaps. Taylor, who has played 132 of his 164 snaps this season on special teams, has been a key contributor in various phases of special teams and has returned kicks for the Packers as of late following Kylin Hill’s season-ending knee injury.

Green Bay called up practice squad tackle Cole Van Lanen for the second time this season. The former Wisconsin Badger was also called up last week following the injury to right tackle Billy Turner that forced Dennis Kelly off of the bench. The rookie looks to continue to get game day nods as long as Turner and left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was “unloaded” this week, are out.

Outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who is on the injured reserve list, has now also been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list by the team. The only other player to be added to the Packers’ reserve/Covid-19 list this week has been receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has yet to test negative to clear him for tomorrow’s game against the Browns.