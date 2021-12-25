Christmas Day, for those who celebrate it, is a day to enjoy with family, food, and fun. And, this year, for Green Bay Packers, that list includes football, as the Packers host the Cleveland Browns in one of two NFL games today.

The Packers are hoping to deliver their fans a win as a Christmas present, which would put them yet another step closer to the 1-seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Browns, meanwhile, are looking to play spoiler for the Packers while also climbing back into the AFC playoff race in a tightly-bunched AFC North division.

Today’s game is a national broadcast, available to all in the USA on local TV. Those without antennas or a cable subscription can also find the game on a few other cord-cutting alternatives, but it will be available to all who want to watch in some form.

When you’re not spending time with family, spend it here at Acme Packing Company throughout the day for updates leading up to and during the game.

WHO?

Cleveland Browns (7-7) vs. Green Bay Packers (11-3)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Saturday, December 25, 2021

3:30 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

TV Networks: FOX & NFL Network

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

FOX Sports app

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

Sirius 83, XM 225

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings sportsbook)

Spread: Packers favored by 7.5

Over/under total: 46

Last Meeting

2017 Week 14: Packers 27, @Browns 21 (OT)

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 12-7-0

Postseason: Packers lead 1-0 (1965 NFL Championship Game)