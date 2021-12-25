Packers vs. Browns, 2021 Week 16 Live Game Updates & Discussion

Welcome to Christmas Day, Green Bay Packers fans! Today, our team takes the field on Christmas Day for the first time since 2011, facing the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Today’s game should be a fun one as the Packers try to improve to 12-3 on the season and get one step closer to home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Standing in their way are the Browns, however, led by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett is tied for 3rd in the NFL in sacks this season, and he has ripped off four straight seasons with double digits in that particular category. Garrett will largely face young Yosh Nijman on the Packers’ offensive line in a battle that could be a determining factor in this game. Cleveland’s defense has been a turnover machine of late, forcing ten in their past four games, though takeaways will be much harder to come by against the Packers.

The Browns offense, meanwhile, has eclipsed 300 yards in a game just once in their past five contests, that coming in a 13-10 victory over the lowly Detroit Lions. That could bode well for a Packers defense that has struggled in their past four contests, a span over which they have given up at least 28 points in each game. The Packers offense has done its part in that time frame, however, hitting at least the 31-point mark in those four games and helping the team win three of their last four.

Can the Packers improve to 12-3 and ensure that they stay a full game up on the rest of the NFC? Tune in and join us here throughout the game to follow along and find out.