Packers-Browns inactives: Green Bay NT Kenny Clark will play vs Cleveland

Recent changes to the Green Bay Packers’ roster leading up to their matchup against the Cleveland Browns left the team with only three players listed as inactive for the Christmas game. On Friday, the team announced that receiver Malik Taylor and inside linebacker Ty Summers, key special teamers, were placed on the injured reserve list. Shortly before the game on Saturday, backup slot cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list, which also features receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Because of that, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke (unknown) are the team’s only inactives this week. At the moment we have no indication why Keke, who has been a healthy participant in practice all week, is not active while Jack Heflin, who has been a healthy scratch for most of the year, will suit up for the game. The good news on the defensive line is that Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark, recently activated off of the reserve/Covid-19 list, will play against the Browns.

This also means that tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle), who was listed as questionable this week after being a limited participant in practice, will play vs Cleveland. Safeties Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis, who have combined for three combined special teams snaps and no defensive snaps this season, will also play today.

On Cleveland’s end, the big news is that quarterback Baker Mayfield (Covid) will play after taking a jet to Green Bay, as expected. It appears that star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (groin) will also suit up for the Browns. The biggest name on Cleveland’s inactives list is starting safety John Johnson III (hamstring), who was ruled out earlier in the week after being unable to participant in practice.

Full Inactives List:

#69 David Bakhtiari, OT (knee)

#77 Billy Turner, OT (knee)

#96 Kingsley Keke, DL

Update:

The Green Bay Packers announced that cornerback Kevin King has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and that the team has called up safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad as a Covid-19 replacement. This news comes after the team had announced their inactives list. Between Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis and Innis Gaines, the team will be playing three safeties who have combined to play three regular season snaps for the team in 2021 a week after third safety Henry Black was replaced by King, now out, as the team’s primary dime back.