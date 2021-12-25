 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre with 443rd career TD pass, setting Packers record

Lazard’s reach over the pylon helped Rodgers set the new record.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers now stands alone atop the Green Bay Packers’ leaderboard.

On Christmas Day at Lambeau Field, Rodgers finally passed Brett Favre for first place on the Packers’ all-time passing touchdowns leaderboard. Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for an 11-yard score in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns, as Lazard’s catch-and-run with a dive over the pylon delivered the score.

Here’s a look at the play and Lazard’s excellent individual effort to get across the goal line for the touchdown:

After the score, the Packers played a video from Favre congratulating Rodgers on breaking his record:

Lazard was sure to hold on to the football, which the Packers stashed in a secure locker on the sideline, to commemorate the historic play. The touchdown gave Rodgers 443 scores in 204 career starts, while Favre achieved his 442 touchdowns in 253 starts in a Packers uniform.

Of more immediate importance, the touchdown also gave the Packers an early 7-6 lead over the Browns in the teams’ Christmas Day meeting.

