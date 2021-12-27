The Repack: Baker Mayfield gifts Green Bay a win on Christmas

Tex and Justis giving their weekly vibe checks for offense, defense and special teams after a 24-22 Green Bay Packers win over the Cleveland Browns. Was Aaron Rodgers gifting his record-breaking ball to Brett Favre’s grandson a nod at their first conversation? What happened with Kingsley Keke? How is the playoff race shaking out in the NFC? The duo answers all these questions and more, including why Amari Rodgers got zero (0) offense snaps this week.

