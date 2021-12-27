Tonight, week 16 in the NFL comes to a close as two teams with .500 records meet with playoff hopes very much on the line. The New Orleans Saints come in off a big upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night, but tonight’s game will take place without their top three quarterbacks.

Jameis Winston has a torn ACL and has not played in months, but Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemien both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. That leaves rookie fourth-round pick Ian Book to start against the Miami Dolphins, who come in on a six-game winning streak.

That run has brought the Dolphins to a 7-7 record as well, leaving them with a slim chance of finding their way into the postseason. A loss to New Orleans all but knocks out the Dolphins, with their chances of making the postseason dropping to just 4% according to 538. A win jumps their playoff odds to 32%.

For New Orleans, a loss still gives them a 34% chance of earning a Wild Card spot in the NFC, but a win jumps them all the way up to 74%. That would put them in a three-way tie with San Francisco and Philadelphia for the 6 and 7 seeds, and even though New Orleans would be third in that tiebreaker, they have a more advantageous schedule in the final two weeks than those other two teams.

Tune in tonight for this significant contest, and join us here throughout the game to discuss.

WHO?

Miami Dolphins (7-7) vs. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

WHERE?

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

WHEN?

Monday, December 27, 2021

7:15 PM Central Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Main broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app