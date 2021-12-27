Packers workout CFL All-Star return man Devonte Dedmon

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers worked out wide receiver and kick returner Devonte Dedmon, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Dedmon, a product from William & Mary, has not ever been signed by an NFL team and instead has spent three years in the Canadian Football League since finishing his college career.

While in the CFL, Dedmon has registered 15 receptions for 161 yards and 10 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown on the offensive side of the ball. Dedmon’s return skill has been more notable than his offensive production, though, posting 70 punt returns for 1,076 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 65 kick returns for 1,765 yards and two touchdowns for his Canadian return career.

This news comes after some major injuries to Green Bay’s return unit over the year. Preferred kick returner Kylin Hill was placed on the injured reserve in late October, leading to Malik Taylor, who was placed on the injured reserve list last week, to take over for Hill. Following Taylor’s placement on injured reserve, rookie Amari Rodgers, who also served as the team’s primary punt returner, was tabbed as the starting kick returner as well. Today, Rodgers was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

The team also had running Kerryth White in for a visit, per Wilson. White spent two weeks on the team’s practice squad after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has spent the better part of the last month on the Denver Broncos practice squad before he was released on the 21st.