LaFleur: “There’s a chance” rookie center Josh Myers returns from injured reserve this season

On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the status of rookie center Josh Myers, who was placed on injured reserve in Week 6, and right tackle Billy Turner, who injured his knee in early December.

Yeah, I think Josh [Myers], there’s a chance [he returns in 2021.] Billy’s [Turner] another guy, too, that’s working through everything, but as far as this week, you know, we’ll just see where we’re at come Wednesday and Thursday and Friday as we work through our week of practice.

This is the first time in weeks that Myers’ name has come up in the press room after it was insinuated at the time of Myers’ injury that he would not be out for the remainder of the 2021 season. Myers began the season as the Packers’ starting center before Lucas Patrick stepped in as an injury replacement. While LaFleur gave as much of a non-answer as he possibly could have, the fact that he didn’t close the door on Myers returning has to been seen as a positive sign.

Turner was never placed on injured reserve, which would only have kept him off of the 53-man roster for three weeks. Now three weeks since his injury, one would think his timetable to return should be coming to an end, if the team diagnosed the injury and return time properly at the time initially.

LaFleur also stated that there have been discussions of if left tackle David Bakhtiari will or won’t return to practice this week, but has kept those conversations private. Bakhtiari did not practice last week, raising more questions about the bookend’s progress since his November 10th activation, follow up surgery and return to practice on December 16th.

With the Packers in a position to potentially earn back-to-back bye weeks in Week 18 and the wildcard round should the team clinch the NFC’s one seed this weekend, their offensive line could completely transform into a new unit for the playoffs. There’s a chance that the team could have three starters reenter the lineup by the time sudden death football begins.