NFC North Rundown: Vikings set odd turnover mark in loss to the Rams

Whether the Green Bay Packers won the game on Saturday afternoon or the Cleveland Browns lost it, the Packers still added a 12th line to their season win column.

With the victory, the Green & Gold moved to 12-3 and held its ground as the NFC’s top seed. The win sets up another home date with the Minnesota Vikings, who dropped below the .500 mark with a loss to Los Angeles. While the Packers have struggled in the red zone at times this season, so have the Vikings and those troubles continued last weekend. Could increasingly targeting Justin Jefferson inside the 20-yard line correct those issues?

Today’s musings discuss some of the Vikings’ shortcomings against the Rams, while also detailing a “dubious” record that Minnesota broke on Sunday in terms of turnovers.

Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Lost 30-23 vs. Los Angeles Rams; Next at Green Bay

Missed chances in the red zone on offense, missed interceptions on defense, and an untimely punt return touchdown proved too much to overcome for the Vikings.

The Vikings’ star receiver wants more targets in the red zone after receiving just one in five red zone trips last weekend.

Minnesota lost for the fifth time this season when winning the turnover margin, the most losses by any Vikings squad.

Lost 20-16 at Atlanta; Next at Seattle

Tim Boyle kept pace with Matt Ryan, but ultimately his interception in the final minute proved costly in the Lions’ final attempt to win the game.

More on Boyle, who did show much more improvement and comfort since his first start of the season against Cleveland, despite the game-ending turnover.

The NFL record for fourth-down attempts in a season is 39 and the Lions are closing in with 36 tries so far.

Won 25-24 at Seattle; Next vs. New York Giants

The Bears’ decision to go for a two-point conversion with one minute left in the game ended up being a good one, as Chicago stopped Russell Wilson on the final drive to secure the win.

Nick Foles’ success last weekend, while just one game, makes one writer pause to consider that the Bears have been starting the wrong quarterback.

While some leaders on the management side of things may be on the move for Chicago (and those stories are highlighted in this piece), the Bears have some player leaders on the field that figure to be around for awhile.