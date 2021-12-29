Before we get into the rest of today’s Cheese Curds about the Green Bay Packers, one news story must come before all else. That involves legendary coach, broadcaster, and video game icon John Madden, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday:

NFL Hall of Fame coach, broadcasting icon John Madden dies at 85 | ESPN

Madden's impact on the NFL cannot be overstated. As a broadcaster, he was instrumental in helping fans understand the game better and also love it more. Through the video game that bore his name, he did the same.

Madden’s love of football shone through everything he did, and although his personality and delivery could be easily mocked or parodied, anyone who did so did it from a place of appreciation. John Madden will be missed by any and all football fans, and we wish his family the best.

Shifting gears to the Packers, Green Bay has some major issues on the depth chart right now. As our Justis Mosqueda broke down yesterday, nearly every position group on the team has been hit hard by injury or COVID-19, and the current state of the outside linebacker and offensive tackle groups is particularly worrying:

What Green Bay's depth chart looks like by position right now. Positional (O/D) snaps by every player. Outside linebacker is nuts. Kalambayi saw some reps at OLB in the NFL but has mostly played true LB recently. pic.twitter.com/lnAZkYNl4u — Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) (@JuMosq) December 28, 2021

Keep that in mind this week as the Packers hope to get some players back on the field in time for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

