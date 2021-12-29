Packers injury update: Green Bay activates WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from reserve/Covid-19 list

On Wednesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson broke the news that Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the over 100 players to be taken off the reserve/Covid-19 list league-wide for the day. This is a key development, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers will get back his number two wide receiver against the Minnesota Vikings. MVS missed last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to the virus.

Unfortunately for Green Bay, four other players, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, punter Corey Bojorquez, safety Henry Black and tight end Tyler Davis, were placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list today. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was also activated off of the injured reserve following the expiration of his 21-day practice window, but it does not sound like he will play in the upcoming game against the Vikings.

Along with players out for Covid, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back) did not practice on Wednesday. Lancaster’s back issue was not previously reported before today.

Alexander, for his first official injury designation since he was placed on injured reserve following the Pittsburgh Steelers game, was listed as limited participant alongside tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and running back Aaron Jones (knee.) Last week, Dafney was passed in playing time for the first time this season by Davis, who is now on the Covid list. Starting tight end Marcedes Lewis was also placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list earlier this week.

Below is a look at what the Packers’ depth chart looks like at the moment:

The Packers depth chart right now including the practice squad pic.twitter.com/Zf1acQCeXZ — Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) (@JuMosq) December 29, 2021

The Vikings announced today that running back Dalvin Cook has been removed from the reserve/Covid-19 list while receiver Adam Thielen has been placed on the injured reserve list. Starting safety Harrison Smith (foot/shoulder) was a non-participant in Minnesota’s practice, as were linebacker Chazz Surratt and tight end Tyler Conklin.