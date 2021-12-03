2021 College Football Conference Championship Schedule & Open Thread

Conference Championship Weekend is officially here in college football. The games this weekend will determine more than just the winners of each conference around the sport, but also the four teams that will make it to the College Football Playoff.

The games kick off on Friday with the Pac-12 Championship. It would take a miracle for the winner of this game to make the playoff, but crazy things happen. Still, #10 Oregon needs to beat a Utah team that destroyed them just a few weeks ago and must do it on a neutral field to even have a shot.

Then on Saturday, the rest of the conferences are in action. Georgia-Alabama will decide whether the SEC gets one team or two in the playoff, with Georgia likely locked into the top four regardless. Michigan — playing in its first Big Ten title game — surely gets in with a win over Iowa in the Big Ten title game in the evening, while Cincinnati probably deserves a spot should they win over ranked Houston in the AAC.

It should be a fun 24-plus hours across the sport, so keep it here to discuss the games and enjoy!