 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Intercepted: Projecting the NFC playoff race with For The Win’s Charles McDonald

Is Brady going to do it again?

By justis.mosqueda
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Charles McDonald of For the Win stops by to break down how he thinks the NFC playoff race will finish. He and Justis go game-by-game through the playoff contenders’ remaining schedule this season, give out wins and losses and play out the playoffs, which for the Packers, unfortunately, ends short of the Super Bowl.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...