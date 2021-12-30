Reporting as Eligible: Plowed by Chubb and Johnson

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and Matt recap the narrow win over the Browns, whether these one-score games are becoming a problem, how DVOA may spell an early exit from the playoffs (or not), passing when you average eight yards per carry, and Baker Mayfield sucking.

They also go over the legacy of John Madden (something near and dear to Matub’s heart), and how he was not just some goofy announcer with a video game franchise,

Finally, the boys preview the mess that is the Vikings, Adam Thielen’s injury, Dalvin Cook’s return, Kirk Cousins’ dopiness, and why they’re still scary even though they’re stupid quitters.

Plus, listener questions!

