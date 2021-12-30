Once upon a time, people wanted Davante Adams cut in favor of Jeff Janis. No, Jared Abbreders. Anybody, really. Someone had to be better than the third-year receiver who’d been too hurt and too inconsistent through his first two seasons to justify the second-round pick the Packers had invested in him.

“Give it time,” went the counter-argument, and while that side ended up being right, I don’t think anybody could have predicted Adams would end up where he is now, having just passed 1,300 receiving yards in a season for the third time in four years and snagging double-digit touchdowns for the fifth time in six years.

Things have worked out for Adams and the Packers in spectacular fashion, and he’ll forever be the poster boy for patience. And as he begins to take his place among the true statistical elite in NFL history, it’s worth pausing to remember just how far he’s come.

Adams’ receiving prowess puts him among the great pass catchers of all time.

