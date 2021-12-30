Packers injury update: WR Randall Cobb returns to practice

Green Bay’s practice participation, at least from a 53-man roster perspective, did not change on Thursday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back), along with the players on the reserve/Covid-19 list, did not participate in practice. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), fresh off of his activation, tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) were limited participants for both Wednesday and Thursday practice.

The big surprise in the media-open portion of Packers practice today was the fact that receiver Randall Cobb was running routes with the team. Cobb is on the injured reserve, meaning the team is starting his 21-day practice window that allows him to return to the active roster any time before January 19th. Cobb was placed on IR in Week 13 after a core injury knocked him out of the second half against the Houston Texans. He was a key third-down target for the Packers this season.

A surprise here in Green Bay: Randall Cobb is back at practice after having core muscle surgery about a month ago. He’s been designated to return off IR.



Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also back (first one in this video) from the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/dKxi6nvijR — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 30, 2021

The Packers also officially activated receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the reserve/Covid-19 list, which was reported yesterday. In the pre-practice presser, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that the team has a “contingency plan” at punter should Corey Bojorquez not come of the reserve/Covid-19 list by Sunday, but did not state what those plans would be. The team currently has two kickers on the roster, Mason Crosby (53-man roster) and J.J. Molson (practice squad), but no punter. Crosby did punt one ball in the preseason this year and punted one ball as a senior at Colorado in 2006, though.

The Minnesota Vikings are getting healthier for the Sunday Night Football matchup, as only cornerback Cameron Dantzler (calf) was the team’s lone non-participant in practice on Thursday.