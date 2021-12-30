Packers sign WR David Moore to practice squad

Along with the official activation of receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers announced today that they signed wide receiver David Moore to their practice squad. Moore was originally drafted in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks out of East Central University in 2017 and signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers last March.

The former Division II product made 14 starts with the Seahawks, totaling 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns over four years with the team. Despite his solid free agent contract with the Panthers this preseason, he was released in September and later spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos practice squad. He most recently was released from the Broncos practice squad on November 9th.

The #Seahawks take elite #RAS athlete David Moore in the 7th Round of the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NA8SRISG8a — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2017

Moore joins a Packers receiving unit that is rapidly changing. Beyond Valdes-Scantling returning to the 53-man roster from the reserve/Covid-19 list, third-down target Randall Cobb, on injured reserve due to a core injury and core surgery, just started practicing with the team again on Thursday. This comes off of the heels of return man Amari Rodgers being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and gunner Malik Taylor being placed on the injured reserve list. Juwann Winfree, who has spent most of the season on the practice squad, has also been moved up to the 53-man roster recently.

The Packers now have three receivers on their practice squad: Moore, Chris Blair and Josh Malone. Blair has been with the team since the summer, filling the role of a non-return special teamer in the preseason. Malone was just signed by the team in mid-December.