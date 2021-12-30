Packers activate CBs Kevin King, Shemar-Jean Charles off reserve/Covid-19 list

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Green Bay Packers have activated cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles from the reserve/Covid-19 list. King was placed on the list around game time on Saturday before the Packers faced off against the Cleveland Browns while Jean-Charles was placed on the list slightly earlier.

King started the season as a contributing cornerback, but has since been leap-frogged on the depth chart by Rasul Douglas, who has earned Pro Bowl alternate status in his breakout year. It should be noted that the last time we saw King on the field was Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he replaced third safety Henry Black as the team’s primary dime back in six-defensive back sets. With Black on the reserve/Covid-19 list, the team may return to that game plan against the Minnesota Vikings on obvious passing downs.

Jean-Charles has played 23 snaps on the defensive side of the ball this season, but has seen most of his contribution come as a special teamer. When he does play on defense, he has been played mostly as Chandon Sullivan’s backup in the slot.

Silverstein also reported that the team has placed offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey on the reserve/Covid-19 list, though, neither are on the 53-man roster as both are already on the injured reserve list. Jenkins tore his ACL against the Minnesota Vikings in their first matchup this season, ending his 2021 campaign in November. Ramsey was injured in August, leading to the team waiving him with an injury designation before he returned to the team on the injured reserve.